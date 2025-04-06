Brock Boeser News: Posts another assist

Boeser logged an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Boeser has seven goals and four helpers over his last 10 contests. The 28-year-old helped out on a Nils Hoglander tally in the first period of Sunday's defeat. Boeser is up to 49 points (25 goals, 24 assists), 139 shots on net, 74 hits and a minus-25 rating over 70 appearances. He still has time to achieve his fifth 50-point campaign, but he's well off the pace he set in a career year in 2023-24 when he had 40 goals and 73 points.