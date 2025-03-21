Brock Boeser News: Posts another big night

Boeser scored two goals and tallied four shots on net in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.

Boeser has recently found another gear offensively with four goals and five points in his last two games. His first tally gave the Canucks a 2-1 lead before he would come in clutch to send the game to overtime with just four seconds remaining in regulation. The 28-year-old winger is up to 22 goals, 43 points and 119 shots on net in 62 appearances this season. Boeser's recent resurgence offensively is encouraging after being held off the scoresheet in the five games before his recent success. If he can maintain a fraction of this offensive firepower down the stretch, Boeser has a case to be rostered in all leagues with the fantasy playoffs upon us. He'll look to add to the Canucks' efforts as they fight for a Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.