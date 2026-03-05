Brock Boeser News: Power-play tally in loss
Boeser scored a power-play goal on three shots and added seven hits in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Hurricanes.
Boeser hadn't logged more than two hits in any game this season prior to Wednesday. The 29-year-old winger has two points over four games since he came back from a concussion. He's up to 13 goals, 27 points, 119 shots, 40 hits and a minus-33 rating over 54 appearances on the year.
