Brock Boeser News: Power-play tally in loss

Boeser scored a power-play goal on three shots and added seven hits in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Hurricanes.

Boeser hadn't logged more than two hits in any game this season prior to Wednesday. The 29-year-old winger has two points over four games since he came back from a concussion. He's up to 13 goals, 27 points, 119 shots, 40 hits and a minus-33 rating over 54 appearances on the year.