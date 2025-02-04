Brock Boeser News: Power-play tally in win

Boeser scored a power-play goal on four shots in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Avalanche.

Boeser ended a three-game dry spell with his third-period goal. That was the winger's third tally since the start of January and his first power-play goal in the same 17-game span. The 27-year-old is playing on the top line in the Canucks' new-look top six. Boeser has 17 goals, 34 points (13 on the power play), 96 shots on net, 45 hits and a minus-14 rating over 46 appearances.