Brock Boeser News: Produces power-play assist

Boeser notched a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.

Boeser has had a mediocre January, earning just three points over nine outings so far this month. The 27-year-old helped out on the second of Quinn Hughes' tallies in this contest. Boeser is at 28 points, 69 shots on net, 34 hits and a minus-10 rating through 38 appearances. He continues to see top-line usage and power-play time -- he's earned 11 of his points with the man advantage.