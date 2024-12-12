Brock Boeser News: Scores in 500th career game

Boeser scored a goal and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Panthers.

Boeser's tally stretched the Canucks' lead to 3-0 early in the second period. This was the winger's 500th career game, all of which have been with Vancouver. He's been surging lately with two goals and six assists over his last seven outings, giving him 19 points, 44 shots on net, 25 hits and a minus-3 rating through 21 appearances this season.