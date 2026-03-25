Brock Boeser headshot

Brock Boeser News: Scores power-play tally

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Boeser scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Ducks.

Boeser ended a four-game goal drought with the tally. He had five helpers in that span and has generally bounced back in March with five goals and six assists for the month. The winger is up to 17 goals, 37 points, 140 shots on net, 45 hits and a minus-34 rating over 63 appearances, but his recent play suggests he could rebound in 2026-27 even if the team around him doesn't make significant improvements.

Brock Boeser
Vancouver Canucks
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