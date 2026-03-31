Brock Boeser headshot

Brock Boeser News: Scores PP goal Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Boeser scored a power-play goal on three shots and added three hits in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Boeser found the back of the net at the 12:17 mark of the second period, giving the Canucks a 2-1 lead that they'd waste in the final 30 minutes of the contest. Boeser has two goals in his last four games and has been one of the few standout players for the Canucks in recent weeks. Over his last nine outings, the 29-year-old winger has 10 points (three goals, seven assists), 22 shots on goal, five hits and two blocked shots.

Brock Boeser
Vancouver Canucks
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