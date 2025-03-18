Brock Boeser News: Scores twice in three-point effort

Boeser scored two goals, dished an assist, added two hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Jets.

Boeser struck on the power play in the first period and added an even-strength goal in the second. This performance snapped his 12-game goal drought dating back to Feb. 22, a span in which he was limited to three helpers. The winger also reached the 20-goal mark for the sixth time in his eight full campaigns. He's at 41 points (17 on the power play), 115 shots on net, 65 hits and a minus-24 rating through 61 appearances in 2024-25.