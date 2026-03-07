Brock Boeser News: Scores twice in win
Boeser scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Friday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.
Boeser came through when the Canucks needed him the most with a pair of third-period goals. He gave Vancouver a 4-3 lead with a power-play tally at the 2:40 mark and later closed out the scoring with an empty-netter with 16 seconds left. Boeser, who has scored three times in his last two appearances and notched his first multi-goal effort since Nov. 3, is up to 15 goals on the season. He's on pacer to hit the 20-goal plateau for a third consecutive campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brock Boeser See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brock Boeser See More