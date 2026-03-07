Brock Boeser headshot

Brock Boeser News: Scores twice in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Boeser scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Friday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Boeser came through when the Canucks needed him the most with a pair of third-period goals. He gave Vancouver a 4-3 lead with a power-play tally at the 2:40 mark and later closed out the scoring with an empty-netter with 16 seconds left. Boeser, who has scored three times in his last two appearances and notched his first multi-goal effort since Nov. 3, is up to 15 goals on the season. He's on pacer to hit the 20-goal plateau for a third consecutive campaign.

Brock Boeser
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brock Boeser See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brock Boeser See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
Yesterday
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 2
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 2
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
5 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
8 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
34 days ago