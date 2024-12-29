Brock Boeser News: Two tallies in OT loss

Boeser scored two goals, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kraken.

The 27-year-old winger has had a very productive week around the Christmas break, scoring five goals in Vancouver's last three contests. Boeser is up to `13 goals and 24 points through 28 appearances on the season, including four goals and five helpers on the man advantage, with 53 shots on net, 30 hits, 14 PIM and a minus-6 rating.