Brock Boeser News: Two tallies in overtime loss

Boeser scored two goals on three shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Senators.

Boeser ended a four-game slump with the pair of goals, but it wasn't enough to get the Canucks back on track. The winger is up to 10 goals, 21 points, 50 shots on net, 30 hits and a minus-5 rating over 26 appearances. Boeser continues to log top-six minutes and is scoring at a 20 percent clip, though his decrease of about half a shot per game has taken a chunk out of his offense this season.