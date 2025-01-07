Brock Faber Injury: Injured in Tuesday's game

Faber (upper body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Blues.

Faber was injured midway through the first period. The 22-year-old defenseman is a key part of the Wild's defense, so any potential absence looms large, especially since Jared Spurgeon (lower body) is also out. If Faber can't play Thursday against the Avalanche, Travis Dermott is likely to draw into the lineup.