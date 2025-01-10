Brock Faber Injury: Not on road trip

Faber (upper body) will not travel with the Wild on their two-game weekend road trip to Vegas and San Jose on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, according to Joe Smith of The Athletic.

Faber sat out Thursday's tilt with Colorado after he was injured Tuesday against the Blues. The Wild's top blueliner, Faber has five goals, 15 assists and 54 blocked shots in 41 contests this season. He could return as early as early as Wednesday when the Wild host Edmonton.