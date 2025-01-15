Brock Faber Injury: Still sidelined Wednesday

Faber (upper body) will not be in the lineup against Edmonton on Wednesday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Faber will be out of action for his fourth straight outing due to his lingering upper-body injury. Prior to getting hurt, the young blueliner was stuck in a five-game goal drought during which he managed just one helper to go with eight shots, seven blocks and one hit while averaging 24:12 of ice time. With Jonas Brodin (lower body) also unavailable, Travis Dermott and David Jiricek will continue to see minutes on the blue line.