Brock Faber Injury: Struck by puck late in game

Faber is still under evaluation for an upper-body injury after being hit by a puck late in Wednesday's game versus the Panthers, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Faber was hit in the head or neck area late in the third period and immediately went to the locker room. The 22-year-old defenseman should be considered day-to-day until more information is available. If he misses time, Travis Dermott would likely enter the lineup while Zach Bogosian could move into the top four.