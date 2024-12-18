Fantasy Hockey
Brock Faber headshot

Brock Faber Injury: Struck by puck late in game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Faber is still under evaluation for an upper-body injury after being hit by a puck late in Wednesday's game versus the Panthers, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Faber was hit in the head or neck area late in the third period and immediately went to the locker room. The 22-year-old defenseman should be considered day-to-day until more information is available. If he misses time, Travis Dermott would likely enter the lineup while Zach Bogosian could move into the top four.

