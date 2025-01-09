Fantasy Hockey
Brock Faber headshot

Brock Faber Injury: Unavailable versus Avs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 9, 2025 at 9:02am

Faber (upper body) will not be in the lineup against Colorado on Thursday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Faber's status remains uncertain, as the Wild provided no additional details regarding his injury other than the fact that he won't be in the lineup Thursday. The Minnesota blue line is getting fairly stretched at this point, as Jonas Brodin (lower body) will also be unavailable versus the Avalanche. David Jiricek and Travis Dermott are both to be inserted into the lineup until Faber and Brodin can return to action.

