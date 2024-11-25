Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Brock Faber headshot

Brock Faber News: Contributes helper in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Faber notched an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Jets.

Faber has a goal and two assists over his last four contests. He had the secondary helper on defense partner Jacob Middleton's first-period tally. Faber is up to 12 points (five on the power play), 28 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating across 21 appearances. He's right in line with the scoring pace that saw him rack up 47 points over 82 outings as a rookie in 2023-24.

Brock Faber
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now