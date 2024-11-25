Brock Faber News: Contributes helper in loss

Faber notched an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Jets.

Faber has a goal and two assists over his last four contests. He had the secondary helper on defense partner Jacob Middleton's first-period tally. Faber is up to 12 points (five on the power play), 28 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating across 21 appearances. He's right in line with the scoring pace that saw him rack up 47 points over 82 outings as a rookie in 2023-24.