Brock Faber News: Establishes new career points mark
Faber grabbed his 15th goal of the season Tuesday in a 6-3 loss to the Lightning.
It came on a first period power play when his point shot deflected off the bottom on Andrei Vasilevskiy's glove. Faber's goal established a new career mark in points (48) in 72 games. He's already building a new career mark in goals; his previous best was 10. Remarkably, this was Faber's first power-play goal of the season. The talented blueliner has five points (one goal, four assists) in his last four games.
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