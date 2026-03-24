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Brock Faber News: Establishes new career points mark

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2026 at 10:32pm

Faber grabbed his 15th goal of the season Tuesday in a 6-3 loss to the Lightning.

It came on a first period power play when his point shot deflected off the bottom on Andrei Vasilevskiy's glove. Faber's goal established a new career mark in points (48) in 72 games. He's already building a new career mark in goals; his previous best was 10. Remarkably, this was Faber's first power-play goal of the season. The talented blueliner has five points (one goal, four assists) in his last four games.

Brock Faber
Minnesota Wild
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