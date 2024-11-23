Brock Faber News: First power-play goal of season

Faber scored a power-play goal Saturday in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Flames.

Faber got his first power-play tally of 2024-25 after wiring a point shot through a sea of bodies to beat Dan Vladar late in the third period. His third goal of the year gave Minnesota a 3-2 lead. He has 11 points and 26 shots through 20 games, proving his brilliant rookie showing in 2023-24 wasn't an anomaly. Faber is displaying the consistency that fantasy managers covet.