Brock Faber News: Gets day off Tuesday
Faber (rest) will not play in Tuesday's home clash against the Ducks, per Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News.
With the Wild's spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs practically set in stone, Faber will have Tuesday's game off to be well rested for game one of the team's first-round matchup. Overall, the 23-year-old blueliner has 15 goals, 51 points, 173 shots on net and 148 blocked shots across 80 games this season. He'll wrap up the 2025-26 regular season with career highs in goals and points. He'll likely return to his usual defensive assignment alongside Quinn Hughes when the Wild play the Stars in the first round of the playoffs.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brock Faber See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Surprises and Disappointments2 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week4 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week11 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week18 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Necas Climbing Higher21 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brock Faber See More