Brock Faber News: Hands out helper Sunday

Faber notched an assist and two blocked shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Faber has a helper in three straight games and in five of his last seven outings. The 22-year-old defenseman set up the second of Kirill Kaprizov's goal in this loss. Faber is now at three goals, 14 assists, 40 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating over 31 appearances. He has upside in a variety of areas, and he should be active for most fantasy managers.