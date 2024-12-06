Brock Faber News: Helpers in consecutive games

Faber notched an assist, three shots on goal, two PIM, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Faber has two assists over the first two games of December after being limited to three points across his last 10 contests in November. The defenseman helped out on the second of Marco Rossi's tallies in this game. Faber is up to 14 points, 34 shots on net, 31 blocked shots, nine PIM and a plus-15 rating through 26 outings. He's a lock for top-pairing minutes, and his offense alone is enough to make him a strong part of fantasy blue lines.