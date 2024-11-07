Brock Faber News: Helps out on power play in win

Faber notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Faber has four points over his last six contests. The defenseman set up a Matt Boldy tally in the second period of Thursday's game, and that goal was the game-winner. While he hasn't been explosive on offense, Faber has been steady -- he's yet to go more than two games without a point. He has two goals, five assists, 17 shots on net, 10 hits, nine blocked shots, seven PIM and a plus-7 rating over 13 appearances in a top-four role.