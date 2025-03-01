Brock Faber News: Nabs power-play helper
Faber logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two hits, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.
Faber's been a little quiet on offense lately, picking up just two power-play assists over his last 13 games, while posting a minus-9 rating. The 22-year-old defenseman is up to 23 points (nine on the power play), 74 shots on net, 71 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 56 appearances. Faber is seeing top-pairing minutes and may be forced to see more defensive time with Jonas Brodin (undisclosed) and Zach Bogosian (lower body) ailing.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now