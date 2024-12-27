Brock Faber News: Nets game-winner in overtime

Faber scored the game-winning goal and added two PIM in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.

Faber has scored in back-to-back contests, with his latest being a slick finish 35 seconds into overtime to complete the Wild's comeback. The 22-year-old defenseman has taken a step up with seven points over 12 outings in December. For the season, he's at five goals, 19 points, 45 shots on net, 47 blocked shots, 11 PIM and a plus-13 rating through 36 appearances in a top-pairing role.