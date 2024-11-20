Brock Faber News: Pockets assist in win

Faber notched an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Faber has four helpers over his last six outings. The 22-year-old defenseman continues to play steady overall, though he hasn't had much of a breakout compared to his 47-point rookie season. He's at two goals, eight assists, 23 shots on net, 15 blocked shots, 11 hits and a plus-9 rating over 18 appearances in a top-pairing role.