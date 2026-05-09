Brock Faber News: Posts three points in Game 3 win
Faber scored a goal on four shots, dished two assists, added two PIM, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 3.
This was Faber's third multi-point effort over nine playoff contests. All of his points came at even strength -- he's yet to log a power-play point this postseason. The defenseman has four goals, five assists, 28 shots on net, 17 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a plus-12 rating. Faber gets overshadowed by Quinn Hughes a lot of the time, but the former is a talented blueliner on his own merits.
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