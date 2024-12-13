Brock Faber News: Power-play assist in loss

Faber logged a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 7-1 loss to the Oilers.

Faber has three helpers over his last five games, but this was his first power-play point since Nov. 23 versus the Flames. The 22-year-old defenseman has been on the second power-play unit, which has reduced his ability to contribute in that situation. Overall, he's at 15 points (six on the power play), 39 shots on net, 36 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating over 29 outings in a top-pairing role.