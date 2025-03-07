Brock Faber News: Prevents shutout Friday

Faber scored a power-play goal on four shots and added three hits in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Canucks.

Faber tallied at 7:12 of the third period to break up Kevin Lankinen's shutout bid. This ended a 15-game goal drought for Faber, who was limited to two power-play assists and a minus-9 rating in that span. There's no doubt it's been a rough stretch for Faber, but he remains on the top pairing and first power-play unit for the Wild. He's now at seven goals, 24 points (10 on the power play), 80 shots on net, 76 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 59 contests. While the 22-year-old has had a sophomore slump, the long-term future is still quite bright.