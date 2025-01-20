Fantasy Hockey
Brock Faber headshot

Brock Faber News: Records goal Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 20, 2025

Faber recorded a goal on three shots along with a blocked shot in 28:17 of ice time during Monday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.

Faber made just his second appearance since a four-game absence due to an upper-body injury, and his playing time hasn't seemed to be monitored since returning to action. He scored his first goal since the start of the calendar year Monday, as his last goal came against Dallas on Dec. 27. Now that he appears to be back to full health, Faber should continue to see plenty of playing time for Minnesota.

Brock Faber
Minnesota Wild
