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Brock Faber News: Returns to practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Faber (rest) was part of the top defensive pairing during Thursday's practice session, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports, indicating that he'll be available for the start of the playoffs.

Faber sat out Minnesota's final two regular-season games for rest purposes, but he was fully expected to be back in action for the start of postseason play. Faber appeared in 80 regular-season games this year, racking up 15 goals, 36 assists, 148 blocked shots, 39 PIM and 33 hits while averaging 24:41 of ice time.

Brock Faber
Minnesota Wild
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