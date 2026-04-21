Brock Faber News: Scores twice in playoff loss

Faber scored two goals on six shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Stars in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.

Faber accounted for all the offense the Wild were able to muster in this game, and the two goals he scored were also his first two career postseason goals. Faber isn't expected to be a go-to scoring threat for Minnesota in the playoffs, although it's worth noting he scored a career-high 15 goals in 80 regular-season games. He should continue to play a prominent role in the Wild's top defensive pairing going forward.