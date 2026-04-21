Brock Faber headshot

Brock Faber News: Scores twice in playoff loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Faber scored two goals on six shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Stars in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.

Faber accounted for all the offense the Wild were able to muster in this game, and the two goals he scored were also his first two career postseason goals. Faber isn't expected to be a go-to scoring threat for Minnesota in the playoffs, although it's worth noting he scored a career-high 15 goals in 80 regular-season games. He should continue to play a prominent role in the Wild's top defensive pairing going forward.

Brock Faber
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brock Faber See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brock Faber See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, April 20
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, April 20
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
Yesterday
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
6 days ago
The Week Ahead: Surprises and Disappointments
NHL
The Week Ahead: Surprises and Disappointments
Author Image
Michael Finewax
9 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
11 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
18 days ago