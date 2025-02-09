Brock Faber News: Slides apple in home win

Faber supplied a power-play assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots, one hit and a plus-1 rating Saturday in a 6-3 win over the Islanders.

Faber's helper on Frederick Gaudreau's 11th marker of the campaign cut New York's lead to 3-2 at 13:21 of the middle frame. Faber hadn't registered a point in eight games prior to Saturday. This was also his first assist since Dec. 31. It's been a bit of a disappointment for Faber from an offensive standpoint this season -- he's on pace for just 35 points after providing eight goals and 39 assists over 82 regular-season contests in 2023-24. Faber will now link up with Team USA ahead of the 4 Nations Face-Off, which begins Feb. 12.