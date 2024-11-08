Brock Faber News: Supplies pair of helpers

Faber notched two assists, including one on the power play, and blocked four shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Faber has three helpers through the first two games of the Wild's current road trip. The 22-year-old defenseman helped out on tallies by Marcus Foligno and Kirill Kaprizov to earn his first multi-point effort of 2024-25. Faber is up to two goals, seven assists, 18 shots on net, 11 hits, 13 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating across 14 outings this season.