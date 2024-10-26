Brock Faber News: Tallies in Saturday's loss

Faber scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Flyers.

Faber netted his first goal of the year at 14:54 of the second period. The defenseman's scoring has been a little tame, with four points and 10 shots on net through eight contests. He's added eight hits, six blocked shots and a plus-4 rating. The 22-year-old remains on the top pairing and first power-play unit, so he should have plenty of chances to contribute while playing alongside the Wild's best forwards.