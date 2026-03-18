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Brock Faber News: Three helpers in Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Faber pocketed three assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over Chicago.

After having a hand in first-period tallies by Ryan Hartman and Vladimir Tarasenko, Faber picked up his third helper on Mats Zuccarello's OT winner. The three points were a season high for the 23-year-old blueliner, and since the Olympic break he's delivered one goal and nine points in 11 games. Faber needs one more point to tie the career-high 47 he produced as a rookie in 2023-24.

Brock Faber
Minnesota Wild
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