Brock Faber News: Three helpers in Chicago

Faber pocketed three assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over Chicago.

After having a hand in first-period tallies by Ryan Hartman and Vladimir Tarasenko, Faber picked up his third helper on Mats Zuccarello's OT winner. The three points were a season high for the 23-year-old blueliner, and since the Olympic break he's delivered one goal and nine points in 11 games. Faber needs one more point to tie the career-high 47 he produced as a rookie in 2023-24.