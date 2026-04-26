Brock Faber News: Two-point effort in OT win
Faber scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in the Wild's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars in Game 4 of their first-round series.
The 23-year-old blueliner got Minnesota on the board midway through the first period before helping to set up Marcus Foligno's game-tying tally in the third. Faber has been impressive to begin the playoffs, collecting three goals and five points in four games as the series shifts back to Dallas for Game 5 on Tuesday.
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