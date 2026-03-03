Brock Faber headshot

Brock Faber News: Two-point effort in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Faber scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Lightning.

Faber made an early impact with his goal at 3:46 of the first period, and he set up a Kirill Kaprizov empty-netter in the third as well. This was Faber's first multi-point effort since Jan. 31 versus the Oilers. The 23-year-old defenseman is up to 14 goals, 40 points, 133 shots on net, 121 blocked shots and a plus-23 rating over 62 appearances. At his current pace, he has a good chance to reach the 50-point mark in just his third NHL campaign, cementing his status within the upper tiers of blueliners.

Brock Faber
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
