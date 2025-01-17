Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brock Faber headshot

Brock Faber News: Will play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 17, 2025

Faber (upper body) will be in the lineup to face the Predators on Saturday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Faber returned following a four-game stint on the shelf due to his upper-body injury. Prior to his absence, the 22-year-old Minnesota native was stuck in a five-game goal drought during which he registered one assist, eight shots and seven blocks. In addition to retaking his top-pairing assignment, Faber figures to link up with the No. 1 power-play unit, a role that has seen him record seven of his 20 points this year with the man advantage.

Brock Faber
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now