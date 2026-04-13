Brock Faber News: Won't play Monday
Faber won't play in Monday's game against the Blues due to rest purposes, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Faber has appeared in every game for the Wild this year, but he'll get a night off in the penultimate game of the regular season since Minnesota's playoff seeding is secure. It's not yet clear whether he'll suit up Tuesday against the Ducks, but he should be back in action for the start of the playoffs.
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