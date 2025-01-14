Brock McGinn Injury: Still contending with injury
Head coach Greg Cronin announced Tuesday that McGinn (lower body) is not close to a return, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.
McGinn has missed 10 consecutive games after getting hurt Dec. 23 against the Golden Knights. The left-shot winger has been on injured reserve since Dec. 29 and his return does not appear to be imminent. McGinn has accounted for four goals, four helpers and a plus-1 rating across 26 appearances in 2024-25.
