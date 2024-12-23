Fantasy Hockey
Brock McGinn Injury: Suffers injury Monday

McGinn (lower body) has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's contest against the Golden Knights.

McGinn went to the locker room early in the first period and did not return. The left-shot winger grabbed his knee after throwing a hit along the boards, per Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune. McGinn should benefit from four days off before Anaheim's next game against the Flyers on Saturday.

