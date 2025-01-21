Brock McGinn Injury: Undergoes ACL surgery

McGinn had surgery to reconstruct his ACL and will be sidelined for 7-9 months, the Ducks announced Tuesday.

McGinn's timeline will have him close to being ready in time for the 2025-26 campaign, though there is a chance he won't be ready in time for preseason action. The 30-year-old winger will see his season end having logged just 26 games in which he notched four goals, four assists and 30 shots while averaging 11:43 of ice time.