Brock McGinn Injury: Won't return Monday

McGinn sustained a lower-body injury and will not return to Monday's contest against the Stars.

McGinn crashed into the boards after being tripped in the middle frame by Thomas Harley. McGinn was able to get up on his own, but he was favoring his left leg, per Taylor Baird of NHL.com. The Ducks face the Blackhawks in the second half of a back-to-back Tuesday, so expect an update on McGinn's status ahead of puck drop in Chicago.