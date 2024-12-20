Brock McGinn News: Nabs helper Friday

McGinn notched an assist, three shots on goal, three hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

McGinn ended a five-game point drought with the helper. The 30-year-old has primarily seen bottom-six minutes this season, though he's been listed on the second line in recent contests. He's up to eight points, 29 shots on net, 61 hits and 27 blocked shots through 24 appearances. McGinn's fantasy value is limited to deep formats that reward physical play.