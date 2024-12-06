Fantasy Hockey
Brock McGinn headshot

Brock McGinn News: Returning to lineup Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

McGinn (lower body) will be in action versus Minnesota on Friday, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

McGinn is back in action following a seven-game stint on the shelf due to his lower-body issue. On the year, the 30-year-old winger has generated three goals and three assists through 17 games this year while averaging 11:44 of ice time. McGinn will step into the lineup while Trevor Zegras (lower body) will miss out.

