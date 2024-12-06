Brock McGinn News: Returning to lineup Friday

McGinn (lower body) will be in action versus Minnesota on Friday, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

McGinn is back in action following a seven-game stint on the shelf due to his lower-body issue. On the year, the 30-year-old winger has generated three goals and three assists through 17 games this year while averaging 11:44 of ice time. McGinn will step into the lineup while Trevor Zegras (lower body) will miss out.