Brock McGinn News: Scores in return

McGinn scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Wild.

McGinn missed seven games with a lower-body injury. He returned to a third-line role and deflected in the Ducks' lone tally in this loss. The 30-year-old winger is unlikely to see much more than bottom-six minutes barring a bad run of injuries to key forwards. He's produced four goals, three assists, 17 shots on net, 44 hits, 23 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 18 appearances this season.