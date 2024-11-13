Brock McGinn News: Tallies in loss
McGinn scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.
McGinn opened the scoring at 17:39 of the first period. The winger has picked up three points over five contests in November, matching his output from all of October. The 30-year-old is up to two goals, four assists, 14 shots on net, 42 hits, 21 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 15 games this season. He has played mainly on the fourth line, but he moved up to the third line for Wednesday's game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now