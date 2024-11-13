Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Brock McGinn headshot

Brock McGinn News: Tallies in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

McGinn scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

McGinn opened the scoring at 17:39 of the first period. The winger has picked up three points over five contests in November, matching his output from all of October. The 30-year-old is up to two goals, four assists, 14 shots on net, 42 hits, 21 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 15 games this season. He has played mainly on the fourth line, but he moved up to the third line for Wednesday's game.

Brock McGinn
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now