McGinn scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Devils.

McGinn snapped a four-game dry spell when he netted his first goal of the campaign at 4:47 of the first period. The Ducks shuffled their lines for this game, but McGinn remains in a fourth-line role. He has three points, nine shots on net, 25 hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over eight appearances.